Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) PT Lowered to C$2.50

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

CIA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of Champion Iron in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.15 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Champion Iron and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of Champion Iron stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.51. 478,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,500. Champion Iron has a 12 month low of C$0.96 and a 12 month high of C$3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.89, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $543.12 million and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. Analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

