Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 289.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX opened at $1.99 on Thursday. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 1,391,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in OncoCyte by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 12,364 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 1,511.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 160,135 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.