Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 105,600 shares, an increase of 135.7% from the February 27th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 242,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 451,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 51,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.69. 181,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,727. The company has a market cap of $18.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.48.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

