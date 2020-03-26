Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 1.6% of Capital International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital International Inc. CA owned about 0.11% of Charter Communications worth $113,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $26.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $447.00. 1,069,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,472. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $343.15 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total value of $497,861.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,737,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares in the company, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Benchmark upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $573.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $529.14.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

