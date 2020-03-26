Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $35,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 720,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,464,000 after purchasing an additional 373,083 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,176,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 523,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,861,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the period. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $33.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $454.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,026. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $487.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.97. The company has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $343.15 and a fifty-two week high of $546.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total value of $4,152,445.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 in the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHTR. Raymond James lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

