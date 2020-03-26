Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stake Lessened by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,802 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $89,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $495.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $540.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $529.14.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $26.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $447.72. 661,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.97. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $343.15 and a twelve month high of $546.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.