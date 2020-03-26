Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Cfra

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a $525.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $575.00. Cfra’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Charter Communications stock traded up $23.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $444.49. 226,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,472. Charter Communications has a 1 year low of $343.15 and a 1 year high of $546.54. The firm has a market cap of $88.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $487.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $469.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.36, for a total transaction of $4,152,445.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,836,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,968 shares of company stock worth $19,432,487. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,814,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,428,000 after buying an additional 321,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,709,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,266,000 after buying an additional 496,574 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 12,679,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,605,000 after buying an additional 706,191 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,767,000 after buying an additional 419,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 12.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,546,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

