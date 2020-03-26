ChatCoin Market Capitalization Tops $748,705.54 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 26th. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, OKEx, Huobi and Binance. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $748,705.54 and approximately $5,316.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00032018 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00083354 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.05 or 1.00587873 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00067471 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000693 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000390 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Binance, BigONE, EXX, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Coinnest and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

