Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.18.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.38. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,360,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,605,000 after purchasing an additional 122,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,149,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,463,000 after buying an additional 154,934 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $321,280,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $299,880,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,392,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

