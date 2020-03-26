Chemours’ (CC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.15% from the stock’s previous close.

CC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cfra upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chemours from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chemours has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

NYSE:CC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,834,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,196,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 2.21. Chemours has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.79.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 52.65%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 141,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Chemours by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 117,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 42,525 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 690,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after acquiring an additional 414,300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemours by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 619,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $65,931,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

