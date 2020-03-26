Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Argus

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Argus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of .

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.38. 24,126,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,396,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.72. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $812,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

