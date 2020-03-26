Chewy (CHWY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 2nd. Analysts expect Chewy to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chewy stock opened at $31.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.42. Chewy has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $41.34.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chewy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush upgraded Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

In other Chewy news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 3,850,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $110,687,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 300,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $8,826,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,058 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,766.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,225,000 shares of company stock worth $121,734,250 over the last 90 days.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

