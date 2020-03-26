Chimpion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $286,380.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005776 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a total market cap of $12.14 million and approximately $286,380.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.78 or 0.02593877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00185879 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00041992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 62.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034050 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000174 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chimpion Token Profile

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 tokens. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio. Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io.

Buying and Selling Chimpion

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

