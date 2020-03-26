China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Short Interest Update

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a growth of 172.4% from the February 27th total of 15,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.9 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of China Customer Relations Centers worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCRC stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.32. 1,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,293. China Customer Relations Centers has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.46.

China Customer Relations Centers Company Profile

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

