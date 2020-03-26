China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the February 27th total of 6,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CIFS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,296. China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs Inc (NASDAQ:CIFS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About China Internet Nationwide Fncl Srvcs

China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc provides financial advisory services to small-to-medium sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company offers commercial payment advisory services, international corporate financing advisory services, intermediary bank loan advisory services, and Internet information services.

