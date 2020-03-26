China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Short Interest Up 174.0% in March

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 624,500 shares, an increase of 174.0% from the February 27th total of 227,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.05% of China Pharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CPHI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.61. 731,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,735. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.40.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, cephalosporin oral solutions, and granules.

