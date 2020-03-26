China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of China Southern Airlines worth $13,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of China Southern Airlines stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.83. 5,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,057. China Southern Airlines Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.