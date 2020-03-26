China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) Short Interest Up 628.7% in March

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 523,200 shares, a growth of 628.7% from the February 27th total of 71,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China SXT Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SXTC) by 806.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.64% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SXTC traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.60. 220,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,408. China SXT Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $9.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04.

Separately, ValuEngine cut China SXT Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About China SXT Pharmaceuticals

China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine tablets in China. It provides oral prescription drugs and supplements under the Suxuantang, Hui Chun Tang, and Tong Ren Tang brands. The company offers its products to pharmaceutical distributors, pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies, and hospitals through sales representatives.

