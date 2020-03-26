Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned 0.13% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $30,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,965,610,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 264.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 113,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,446,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,210,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,047 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $852.88.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 347,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.16, for a total value of $306,379,332.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares in the company, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,019 shares of company stock valued at $377,445,113 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG traded up $1.39 on Thursday, hitting $650.87. 28,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,073. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $940.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $768.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

