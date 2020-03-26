Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY cut its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,672,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,960 shares during the period. Choice Hotels International comprises approximately 1.8% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 8.38% of Choice Hotels International worth $483,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $68.88 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 249.37%. The firm had revenue of $268.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHH shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.64.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

