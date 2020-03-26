Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,863,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,838 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 1.1% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital International Investors owned 4.60% of Chubb worth $3,247,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CB. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 32.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 4.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $836,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Chubb by 4.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,429 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CB traded up $5.99 on Thursday, hitting $107.79. 1,371,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,471,168. The stock has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day moving average of $151.41. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chubb from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.85.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

