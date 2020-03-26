Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc decreased its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,002 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.06% of Chubb worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after acquiring an additional 709,767 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,740,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,862,000 after purchasing an additional 613,562 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 543,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,596,000 after buying an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,629,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,472,000 after buying an additional 455,569 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Chubb by 4.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,141,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,942,000 after acquiring an additional 279,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.85.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.22. 4,031,291 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,850. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.18. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In related news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

