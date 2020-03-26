Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Position Boosted by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,490,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 2.54% of Cigna worth $1,940,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Cigna by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 4,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cigna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 62,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Cigna by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 141,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,935,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after buying an additional 196,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,169,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.35. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.65.

In other news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total transaction of $4,552,818.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,539.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

