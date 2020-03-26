Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Given New $38.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 123.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.47.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $16.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,191. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $72.46.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,024.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.28 per share, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after buying an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,065,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 991,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,041,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

