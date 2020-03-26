Cindicator (CND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.38 Million

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. Cindicator has a total market cap of $6.38 million and $27,357.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Binance, GOPAX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,926,115,448 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Ethfinex, HitBTC, GOPAX, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

