Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 412,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,440 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.70% of Cirrus Logic worth $34,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $6,742,610.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,009,640.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $60.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.52. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.24 and a 52 week high of $91.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

