Citigroup Lowers The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target to $18.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its target price cut by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WU. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.62.

Shares of WU stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,134,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,673. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 24,553 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $661,457.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,943,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jan Siegmund bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.21 per share, with a total value of $262,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

