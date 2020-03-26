Citigroup Trims Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Target Price to $20.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,972,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,605. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 33.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

