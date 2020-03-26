Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Short Interest Up 700.0% in March

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 700.0% from the February 27th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 597,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 52,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 17,607 shares during the period. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 19,607 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $645,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZWI traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,439. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

