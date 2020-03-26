Civic (CVC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.95 Million

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Civic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, Kyber Network and Bittrex. Civic has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and $1.10 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Civic has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Civic Token Profile

Civic’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, Gate.io, Kucoin, Livecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi, Binance, Poloniex, HitBTC, OKEx, Liqui, COSS, ABCC, Radar Relay, GOPAX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

