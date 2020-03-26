CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CKX Lands Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 27th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CKX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.50. 4,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the ownership and management of land in the United States. It operates in three segments: Oil and Gas, Surface, and Timber. The company leases its properties for minerals, including oil and gas; raising and harvesting timber; and surface uses, such as agriculture, right of ways, and hunting.

