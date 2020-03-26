Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 59.2% from the February 27th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. The stock had a trading volume of 109,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearone has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Clearone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

