Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $60,419,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $14,649,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $3,461,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $2,249,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter worth $2,321,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE NET traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.48. 57,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,315,061. Cloudflare Inc has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion and a PE ratio of -30.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Uv Partners Iv Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,107,852 shares of company stock worth $47,702,433.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NET. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $22.50 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.