Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Down 49.2% in March

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 27th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GLV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,934. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.1008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.