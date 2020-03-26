Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 27th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSEAMERICAN GLQ traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 43,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,824. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Clough Global Equity Fund by 4,067.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.