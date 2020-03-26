CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Up 5,900.0% in March

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 5,900.0% from the February 27th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 171,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get CLPS alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CLPS stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of CLPS worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLPS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.16. 89,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.77. CLPS has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $10.75.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.