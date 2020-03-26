CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,114,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353,046 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises 0.8% of Capital International Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Capital International Investors owned about 3.38% of CME Group worth $2,431,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,774,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,404,000 after buying an additional 996,023 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,556,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,946,000 after buying an additional 711,558 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,134,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,420,000 after buying an additional 512,199 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,291,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,722,000 after buying an additional 240,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Cfra increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

In related news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total value of $622,515.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $16.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.98. 156,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,817,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.89. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

