CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital International Sarl’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in CME Group were worth $10,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,926,000 after buying an additional 250,389 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in CME Group by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME traded up $15.24 on Thursday, hitting $171.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,817,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.89. CME Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.27.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.37, for a total transaction of $622,515.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,447.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

