CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the company’s previous close.

CMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.69. 1,058,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,449. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $46.03 and a 12 month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.28.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,109.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.