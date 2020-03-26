CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) Shares Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CNOOC by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $158,976,000 after acquiring an additional 131,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 420,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 356,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 172,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNOOC by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,441,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CNOOC alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

NYSE CEO traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,997. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC Ltd has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $193.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.90.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $5.804 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.