CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cfra

CNOOC (NYSE:CEO) was downgraded by Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $103.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $179.00. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CEO. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup cut CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CNOOC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.50.

CNOOC stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. CNOOC has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in CNOOC during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNOOC in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC Company Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

