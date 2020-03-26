Coats Group (LON:COA) Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 80 ($1.05). Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

COA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 80 ($1.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Coats Group from GBX 76 ($1.00) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coats Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 77.60 ($1.02).

LON:COA opened at GBX 47.90 ($0.63) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.61. Coats Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 51.05 ($0.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of $701.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 61.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 70.89.

In other Coats Group news, insider Mike Clasper acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20). Also, insider David Gosnell acquired 173,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of £98,843.70 ($130,023.28).

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides sewing threads; engineered yarns; metal, plastic, and spiral zippers; and interlinings and reflective tapes for apparel, automotive and other transport, composite, electronic textile, fashion accessories travel and luggage, footwear, household and recreation, medical, health and food, personal protection, wire and cable, and other applications.

