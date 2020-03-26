COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of -4.20

Headlines about COCA COLA AMATI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) have been trending extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR earned a coverage optimism score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS CCLAY traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $5.21. 113,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCLAY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut COCA COLA AMATI/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. COCA COLA AMATI/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

About COCA COLA AMATI/ADR

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

