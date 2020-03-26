Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -4.20

Media coverage about Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola Amatil earned a media sentiment score of -4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola Amatil to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCLAF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.29. Coca-Cola Amatil has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products.

