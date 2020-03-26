Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Coca-Cola FEMSA earned a news impact score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

KOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 169,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,957. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.86 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $69.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

