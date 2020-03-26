Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Getting Very Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Coca Cola Femsa (OTCMKTS:COCSF) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coca Cola Femsa earned a media sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Coca Cola Femsa stock remained flat at $$4.83 on Thursday. Coca Cola Femsa has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.02.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Coca Cola Femsa Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.