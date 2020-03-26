Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Codexis had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $18.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Codexis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Codexis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In other news, Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $234,162.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,808.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Baruch sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $186,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,202 shares of company stock worth $465,962. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXS. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Codexis by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,788,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,570,000 after purchasing an additional 516,934 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 9.6% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,749,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,799 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,734,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,732,000 after acquiring an additional 593,047 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Codexis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,502,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,023,000 after acquiring an additional 215,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Codexis by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,107,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDXS traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $10.50. 327,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.53. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $613.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

