Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target Lowered to C$115.00 at National Bank Financial

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$124.00 to C$115.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$116.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$107.50.

Shares of CCA traded down C$1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$89.96. The stock had a trading volume of 155,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,829. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$84.32 and a 12 month high of C$120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$104.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.20.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$586.83 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 7.9000005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

