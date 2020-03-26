Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 589,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,193 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Cognex worth $33,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after buying an additional 878,444 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cognex by 23.1% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,510,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 283,241 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cognex by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,097,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after purchasing an additional 25,902 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cognex by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,051,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,951,000 after purchasing an additional 97,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CGNX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $59.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $169.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

