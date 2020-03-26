Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Up 213.8% in March

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, an increase of 213.8% from the February 27th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 246,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $4,243,000.

Shares of FOF stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.88. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $13.98.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

